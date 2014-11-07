(Adds details, analyst comment, share movement)

Nov 7 Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc, a maker of steam control valves and pumps, said it expected full-year operating profit to be slightly better than its previous forecast as the pound weakened against the dollar in the last four months.

Shares in company rose as much as 3 percent in early trading on the London Stock Exchange, before paring some of the gains.

Spirax-Sarco, which caters to healthcare and petrochemical industries, said it expected 2014 operating profit to be 10 percent below last year's, as against its prior forecast of an 11 percent fall.

Sales are expected to be 6.3 percent lower, slightly better than the 6.8 percent fall the company forecast in August.

The pound, which had been gaining against major currencies including the dollar and the euro in the last year, fell 6.5 percent against the dollar in the four months ended Oct. 31. It showed some strength against the euro, gaining 2.2 percent in the same period.

Spirax generates 20 percent of its total revenue from The Americas and 42 percent of its business contribution comes in from Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The company said it would continue to focus on costs as the uptick in global industrial production seen since late 2013 has begun to reverse and recent economic indicators point to lower rates of growth in both developed and emerging markets, particularly China.

"The outlook comments about slowing economic growth should dampen any over-exuberance, but Spirax is rightly known for its reliable business model and execution," Investec analysts Michael Blogg and Chris Dyett said in a note.

Spirax-Sarco had restructured its European factories in the second half of 2012 to improve cost efficiencies in the face of sluggish economic growth. (Reporting by Aashika Jain in BANGALORE)