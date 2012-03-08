* Pretax profit up 7 pct
* Raises final dividend by 14 pct to 34.2 pence per share
* Revenue up 10 pct
* Sees challenging conditions in Europe
March 7 Britain's Spirax-Sarco Engineering
Plc posted a higher pretax profit for 2011, helped by
growth in its higher-margin Watson-Marlow pumps business and
increasing demand from emerging markets.
Spriax-Sarco said it expected challenging market conditions
across Europe but saw medium- to long-term growth opportunities
in emerging markets.
The company, which makes steam traps and boiler control
systems for the pharmaceutical, petrochemical and waste
industries, raised its final dividend by 14 percent to 34.2
pence per share.
Spirax-Sarco reported a 7 percent rise in pretax profit to
132.3 million pounds($207.78 million), compared with 123.5
million pounds a year ago.
Total revenue rose 10 percent to 650 million pounds, while
sales at its specialised pumps unit -- Watson Marlow -- rose 15
percent to 118.4 million pounds.
The engineering firm, which generates 90 percent of its
revenue from outside the UK, posted a 12 percent rise in revenue
from its Asian Pacific markets.
The Cheltenham, UK-based company's shares were up 1 percent
at 2037.12 pence on Thursday at 0800 GMT on the London Stock
Exchange.