LONDON Aug 22 Spirax Sarco Engineering PLC : * Auto alert - Spirax Sarco Engineering PLC H1 sales 313.5 million STG

versus 307.7 million STG year ago * Auto alert - Spirax Sarco Engineering PLC half year adjusted pretax

profit 59.3 million STG versus 63 million STG year ago * Auto alert - Spirax Sarco Engineering PLC interim dividend 16 pence

per share * Second half year has started well with stronger organic sales growth of 10%

in July * Implementing cost reduction actions that will yield annual cost savings of £5

million