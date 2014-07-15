LONDON, July 15 Books are covered on hospital owner Spire Healthcare's London initial public offering, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday, as the company seeks to raise gross proceeds of 315 million pounds ($540 million) from the sale of new shares.

Last week Spire, which is owned by private equity firm Cinven, set the price range for the deal at 210-300 pence per share, with the company being valued at 955 million pounds at the midpoint of that range. Final pricing is expected on or around July 18. ($1 = 0.5834 British Pounds) (Reporting By Freya Berry; editing by Clare Hutchison)