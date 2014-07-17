LONDON, July 17 UK hospital group Spire Healthcare is set to price its London stock market debut at 210 pence a share, the bottom of the range and valuing the firm at 842 million pounds ($1.4 billion), two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Spire, which is owned by European private equity firm Cinven , had set the original price range at 210-300 pence a share, later narrowed to 210-220 pence, as it seeks to raise gross proceeds of 315 million pounds through the sale of new shares.

Sources told Reuters on Tuesday that books were covered for the deal. Final pricing is set to be announced on Friday, when unconditional trading will begin. ($1 = 0.5848 British Pounds) (Reporting by Freya Berry; editing by Kirstin Ridley)