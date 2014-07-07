BRIEF-Lupin Ltd launches generic Ortho-Cyclen 28 tablets in U.S.
Says Lupin launches generic Ortho-Cyclen 28 tablets in the US
July 7 Spire Healthcare Ltd IPO-SPHL.L
* Expected price range for offer has been set at between 210 pence to 300 pence per share
* Spire's market capitalisation at admission would be approximately £955 million
Expects to raise gross proceeds of £315 million through issue of new shares
Fda approves IND to support Vectura's wholly-owned programme VR647 in paediatric asthma