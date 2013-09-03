* CEO Bill Burns to step down immediately
* CFO Eric Hutchinson to take charge
* Stock the largest percentage gainers on mid-cap FTSE 250
index
By Tasim Zahid
Sept 3 British telecoms testing company Spirent
Communications Plc said Chief Executive Bill Burns would
step down immediately, and Chief Financial Officer Eric
Hutchinson would take charge, sending its shares up as much as
5.8 percent.
Spirent did not comment further on Burns' exit from the
company, where he was at the helm since 2008.
Shares in the Crawley, UK-based Company were up 4.8 percent
at 134.7 pence at 0858 GMT on the London Stock Exchange. The
stock was the largest percentage gainer on the mid-cap FTSE 250
index.
"The change is unexpected and appears to be a consequence of
the disappointing performance of the business over the past
year, where Spirent has faced challenges in its core markets and
missed some opportunities to benefit from stronger adjacent
markets like security testing," Numis Securties analyst Nick
James said in a note.
The company has been struggling over the past few quarters
and reported a 72 percent drop in first-half profit last month
due to lower orders and a weak performance at its network and
applications unit.
"The timing of this departure suggests that perhaps we are
not going to see a turnaround this year," Jefferies and Co
analyst Lee Simpson told Reuters.
Spirent, which tests ethernet networks and 3G and 4G
wireless networks and devices, said in a statement on Tuesday
that it would begin the search for a new CEO in due course.
"They have got an excellent (possible) CEO in a lady called
Sue Swenson, who is already on the board," Panmure Gordon
analyst George O' Connor told Reuters.
Sue Swenson is a independent non-executive director on
Spirent's board and has served as President and CEO of Sage
Software Inc and mobile service provider Cellular One in the
past.
However, Numis's James said it is likely that such an
appointment could take a year or two.