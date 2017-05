April 18 Spirent Communications Plc, a British telecoms testing provider, said it appointed Paula Bell as chief financial officer effective Sept. 5.

Bell is currently chief financial officer of John Menzies , having joined in 2013.

Bell will replace Rachel Whiting as CFO at Spirent. Rachel had informed the board of her intention to retire in November last year. (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)