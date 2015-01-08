Jan 8 Spirent Communications Plc, a
British telecoms testing provider, said order intake in the
fourth quarter exceeded its expectation, after reporting a sharp
dip in demand for its products and services in the United States
and China during the third quarter.
Spirent, which tests ethernet networks, 3G and 4G wireless
networks and devices, said fourth-quarter order intake rose
nearly 13 percent to about $147 million from a year earlier.
The company said in November that it expected weak market
conditions to continue for the rest of 2014.
Spirent said it expected full-year revenue to be about 10
percent higher at about $455 million.
