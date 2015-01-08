(Adds analyst comments, details, share movement)

Jan 8 Spirent Communications Plc, a British telecoms testing provider, said order intake in the fourth quarter exceeded its expectations, after reporting a sharp dip in demand for its products and services in the United States and China during the third quarter.

Shares in the company rose as much as 7.8 percent in early trade on the London Stock Exchange.

Spirent, which tests ethernet networks, 3G and 4G wireless networks and devices, said fourth-quarter order intake rose nearly 13 percent to about $147 million from a year earlier.

"The order strength has occurred despite weakness continuing at its largest customers (AT&T particularly)... The company is seeing solid traction for its 100 Gigabit Ethernet and Security products," UBS analysts wrote in a note.

UBS has a "buy" rating on the stock.

Analysts at Jefferies raised their price target to 86 pence from 81 pence and kept their "hold" recommendation on the stock.

Spirent said fourth-quarter revenue was about $124 million, at the upper end of its expectations.

The company now estimates full-year revenue to be about 10 percent higher at about $455 million.

Spirent said in November that it had expected weak market conditions to continue for the rest of 2014.

The company received over 50 percent of its revenue from the United States in 2013, while about 35 percent came in from Asia Pacific.

Spirent shares were up 6 percent at 83.70 pence at 0821 GMT. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)