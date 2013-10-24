Oct 24 British telecoms testing company Spirent
Communications Plc said fourth-quarter revenue would be
$12 million lower than it had estimated due to a delay in
customers taking delivery of its products.
The company, which tests ethernet networks and 3G and 4G
wireless networks and devices, said revenue from the delayed
shipments would be recognised in the first half of next year.
Shares in Spirent fell as much as 7 percent in early trade,
making it one of the top losers on the FTSE 250 Midcap Index
, but recovered some of their losses by midday.
Spirent added that order intake for the fourth quarter was
on track and revenue is expected to be in the region of $115
million to $120 million.
Third-quarter revenue fell 3.7 percent to $107.7 million.
Adjusted operating profit dropped more than 40 percent to
$16.1 million. Gross margins fell to 70.1 percent from 72.4
percent a year earlier.
Revenue in the Unites States, its largest market, grew 6
percent in the third quarter, while that in Europe dropped 25
percent. Asia Pacific revenue was down 7 percent in the same
period.
"Evidence of a slowing order book in 3Q and revenue
push-outs on 4Q offer a slower end to the year than we
previously anticipated," Jefferies Analyst Lee Simpson said in a
note.
"Volatile conditions with handset testing customers appears
the main issue."
Spirent has been sailing through rough waters this year with
lower orders in the first quarter and a weak performance at its
network and applications unit leading to a 72 percent drop in
first-half profit.
Simpson said he expects the order book to improve through
2014, with an about 12 percent year-on-year sales growth and
gross margin rise of 140 basis points.
He expects earnings before interest and tax of $76 million
to $77 million in 2014.
"It is important to note that the downgrades are mostly
driven by timing of large firm business in service assurance
rather than a marked change in conditions in the wireless
business," Numis analyst Nick James said in a note.
James cut his price target on the stock to 145 pence from
160 pence, but said the business was well placed to benefit from
a market recovery in 2014.
Anite Plc warned last week that contract delays in
its handset testing business would depress first-half revenue in
the unit by 25 percent and hurt full-year results.
Spirent's Chief Executive Eric Hutchinson, who was the
company's finance chief, took the helm after former CEO Bill
Burns stepped down last month.
The stock was trading down 4.5 percent at 118 pence at 1140
GMT on Thursday on the London Stock Exchange.