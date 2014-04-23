April 23 British telecoms testing company
Spirent Communications Plc reported a rise in quarterly
revenue and operating profit as the roll-out of 4G networks in
China pushed up orders.
Revenue rose 16 percent to $111.9 million in the first
quarter ended March 31 and orders were up 12 percent.
Spirent, which tests ethernet networks and 3G and 4G
wireless networks and devices for companies such as Cisco
Systems Inc and Nokia, said market conditions have
improved in all regions compared to 2013.
Shares in the company closed at 96.90 pence on Tuesday on the
London Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Tasim Zahid in Bangalore;
Editing by Rodney Joyce)