April 23 British telecoms testing company Spirent Communications Plc reported a rise in quarterly revenue and operating profit as the roll-out of 4G networks in China pushed up orders.

Revenue rose 16 percent to $111.9 million in the first quarter ended March 31 and orders were up 12 percent.

Spirent, which tests ethernet networks and 3G and 4G wireless networks and devices for companies such as Cisco Systems Inc and Nokia, said market conditions have improved in all regions compared to 2013. Shares in the company closed at 96.90 pence on Tuesday on the London Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Tasim Zahid in Bangalore; Editing by Rodney Joyce)