Aug 1 British telecoms testing company Spirent Communications Plc's first-half profit dropped 72 percent due to lower orders in the first quarter and a weak performance at its network and applications unit.

Pretax profit for the first half ending 30 June fell to $14.5 million from $52.8 million a year earlier.

The company said that while July order levels were satisfactory, some customers may continue to adopt a careful approach to their spending plans.

Spirent, which tests ethernet networks and 3G and 4G wireless networks and devices, said revenue fell 19 percent to $190.4 million.

The company had issued a profit warning in April saying that first-quarter sales had fallen due to a bigger-than-expected slowdown across its major markets.