Investors, South Korean tech suppliers brush off N.Korea threat
* Tensions grow between U.S. and N.Korea over missile program
(Corrects currency in headline to dollar from pound)
Feb 18 Feb 18 Spirent Communications plc : * Signing of agreement to acquire Dax Technologies * Dax Technologies Corp., privately held by Dragos Alexe and others, for consideration of $37.0 million * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here
* Tensions grow between U.S. and N.Korea over missile program
April 28G-bits Network Technology Xiamen Co Ltd :