July 31 Spirent Communications Plc :

* Revenue in first half of 2014 grew by 16% compared to first half of 2013, with organic growth of 14%

* Half year results 2014

* There was underlying growth in order intake and a book to bill ratio of 104 after allowing for delay in service assurance field test revenue of $12.0 million from 2013

* H1 revenue rose 16 percent to 221 million usd

* We continue to see progress from investments set out in 2013 full year results and expect further advances in second half of 2014

* Operating profit $13.9 million