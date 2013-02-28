BRIEF-Verbicom proposes FY 2016 dividend of 0.03 zloty/shr
* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT ITS MANAGEMENT RECOMMENDED FY 2016 DIVIDEND OF 0.03 ZLOTY PER SHARE
LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) -Spirent Communications plc : * FY revenue $472.4 million * FY profit before tax $110.7 million vs $114.3 million * Total dividend per share 3.22 cents * Source Text:
* Immofinanz spokeswoman says deadline for sale or spin-off of Russia assets is still December, not July Further company coverage: