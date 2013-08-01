Aug 1 Spirent Communications plc : * Revenue for the first half of 2013 was 19 per cent lower than the same period

last year. * Q2 order growth of 10 per cent compared to the corresponding period in 2012 * H1 book to Bill Ratio for the group was 110 (first half 2012: 91) * H1 profit before tax was $14.5 million compared with $52.8 million in the