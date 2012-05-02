* Says Q1 pretax profit up 17 pct

* Says Q1 rev up 5 pct

May 2 Telecom testing company Spirent Communications posted a 17 percent rise in quarterly pretax profit as demand for testing wireless, data center, high speed Ethernet and global positioning systems continued to be strong in Asia and the United States.

Spirent, which counts Cisco Systems, Alcatel Lucent and Verizon Communications as its customers, said trading in the first quarter was ahead of its expectations and China, Japan and India continued to be key growth regions.

"The first quarter's results represent a strong start to 2012 for Spirent. The pace of innovation in new technologies remains high and we have maintained our investment in product development to support future growth," Chief Executive Bill Burns said.

Pretax profit for the quarter ended April 1 rose to $27.5 million from $23.6 million a year ago.

Revenue rose 5 percent to $129.4 million. Revenue from its largest performance analysis business grew 16 percent to $107.3 million.

Sales in the company's other two segments -- service assurance and systems -- fell about 35 percent and 17 percent respectively.

West Sussex-based Spirent reiterated that the two segments were expected to post weaker results in the near term as these were more exposed to consumer behaviour and government expenditure.

