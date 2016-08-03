(In 12th and 13th paragraphs, corrects year to 2017, not 2018 )
By Alwyn Scott
NEW YORK Aug 3 Aircraft parts supplier Spirit
AeroSystems Holdings Inc said on Wednesday it had signed
a key supply deal with Europe's Airbus, sending Spirit
shares up as much as 8 percent.
The agreement comes as Airbus and Boeing press
suppliers to cut costs. It ends uncertainty about Spirit's terms
in supplying the Airbus' A350, a competitor to Boeing 787.
The deal, announced with Spirit's second-quarter results,
allowed the Wichita, Kansas-based supplier to take a $135.7
million accounting charge for lowering prices on parts it
supplies to the A350, less than some analysts expected.
Spirit shares jumped 6.6 percent to $45.78 in afternoon
trading after trading as high as $46.44.
Some analysts thought the Airbus deal might help usher along
a larger set of talks with Boeing.
"With this agreement in place, we strengthen the partnership
with Airbus and we're now actively bidding on new work programs
with them," Spirit Chief Executive Officer Tom Gentile said on a
conference call.
Spirit cut its earnings forecast for the year to reflect the
charge, but the adjustment was less than expected, another
factor boosting the stock, analysts said.
Spirit's second-quarter net income fell to $45 million from
$155 million a year ago. Earnings per share fell to 35 cents
from $1.11, and included a charge of 86 cents a share.
Excluding the charge, earnings were $1.21 a share. Analyst
estimated $1.06 a share, on average, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Analysts said they saw continued uncertainty about Spirit's
pricing negotiations with Boeing. Spirit Chief Financial Officer
Sanjay Kapoor said the talks were progressing "in good faith"
and were "very similar to what we ended up with Airbus" but
declined to give details.
Gentile said Spirit saw no impact from slowing deliveries of
Airbus' A350 aircraft, which have been piling up at the factory
in Toulouse, France, due to some components arriving late.
Boeing's deliveries of 787s are expected to slow in 2017, as
the planemaker begins building the largest version, the 787-10.
But that wasn't likely to reduce Spirit's production, Gentile
said.
Boeing confirmed it had no plans to reduce 787 production in
2017, even though deliveries might slow as the 787-10 goes
through certification.
It remained unclear when Boeing would lift 787 production to
14 a month from 12 currently.
"We'll follow their cue and direction as they decide to go
up to 14, or not, through the end of the decade," Kapoor said.
Spirit makes fuselage, propulsion and wing systems.
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)