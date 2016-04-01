NEW YORK, April 1 Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc said on Friday that the spare part business Boeing is taking away is minimal and requires only a small adjustment in its employment.

"Financially, this is small component of our business," Spirit said in a statement after Reuters reported Boeing's move on Thursday. "While our role is changing, airlines will continue to need the parts that Spirit manufactures. As a business, we frequently have changes in our work scope, and our headcount adjusts accordingly - this is a small adjustment," Spirit said. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)