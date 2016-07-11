(Adds details of case, comment from Spirit, updates stock
price)
By Alwyn Scott
SEATTLE, July 11 Employees laid off by Spirit
AeroSystems Holdings Inc in 2013 filed a lawsuit on
Monday accusing the aircraft parts supplier of singling them out
by age and disability.
Twenty-four plaintiffs were named and another 150 may join
the case, attorney Daniel Kohrman, of the elderly nonprofit
group AARP, said at a news conference in Wichita.
The lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Kansas seeks
back pay, lost income and attorney's fees.
Wichita-based Spirit was spun off from Boeing Co in
2005 and is a major supplier to Boeing, Airbus Group SE
, Bombardier Inc and other aircraft makers.
The plaintiffs said they were all aged over 40 when fired
and that they or their family members had medical conditions
that were or could be costly under a self-insurance health plan
Spirit adopted in 2013.
"Spirit's senior management believed, based on knowledge of
such conditions, that older employees ... posed a high risk of
incurring large medical costs that Spirit would be solely
responsible for paying, due to the company becoming
'self-insured' on July 1, 2013," the lawsuit said.
The former employees claim the company gave them poor
performance reviews to justify laying them off, and did not
rehire them when jobs for which they were qualified became open.
Spirit responded that it does not discriminate in hiring and
firing workers.
"Reductions in force are never easy. However, all decisions
are based on job-related, non-discriminatory criteria," Spirit
spokesman Jarrod Bartlett said in a statement. "We are confident
the evidence in this case will show Spirit is compliant with the
law in its employment practices."
Spirit's shares closed 1.2 percent higher at $42.67 on the
New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Richard Chang)