By Alwyn Scott

NEW YORK, April 29 Aircraft parts maker Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc said on Friday that it is seeing no slowdown in demand from Airbus resulting from undelivered planes piling up at European factories, awaiting interiors.

"We haven't seen any slowdown from the plan in terms of demand," Spirit Chief Executive Larry Lawson said on a conference call.

Reuters reported last week that a number of undelivered Airbus jetliners are stranded outside the plants, including A350s awaiting cabin equipment in Toulouse.

Lawson said Boeing is "very optimistic" about the prospects for so-called aftermarket parts, or those sold after an airplane is delivered. Boeing recently ending an agreement with Spirit for this production as part of a renewed effort by the jetmaker to build its own aftermarket business.

As a result of the change, Lawson said Spirit will "sell all the parts to Boeing now and will provide our services to Boeing and our MRO business will continue," referring to maintenance and repair operations. "And I think Boeing is very optimistic about the aftermarket."

Spirit sees scope to increase its defense business to about 20 percent of revenue in coming years, Lawson said, and that it would seek to do so through a combination of acquisitions and bidding on new work. The Wichita, Kansas-based company was recently picked as a supplier for the U.S. Air Force B-21 bomber being built by prime contractor Northrop Grumman Corp.

Spirit earlier on Friday posted first-quarter earnings of $1.29 a share, beating consensus estimates of $1.07 a share from Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)