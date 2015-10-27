BRIEF-Millennial says Farhad Abasov appointed as chief executive officer
* Appointed Farhad Abasov as chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 27 Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc would feel only a modest impact if Boeing Co cut production rates of its 777 mini-jumbo jetliner, Chief Executive Larry Lawson said on Tuesday.
Boeing said last week that it was considering scenarios for cutting 777 production to as few as 7 a month from 8.3 as it shifts to the successor jet, the 777X.
Lawson, speaking on a conference call with analysts after the release of third-quarter earnings, said the 777 parts that Spirit builds represent only a fraction of sales. All of Spirit's work for Boeing accounted for about 65 percent of net revenue last year, the company said.
"We're talking about a fraction of a fraction," Lawson said, noting that the change would not happen until 2018, if at all. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
HONG KONG, May 8 Macau plans to add security features to ATMs to monitor withdrawals, authorities in the world's largest gambling hub said as the Chinese territory seeks to further tighten restrictions on cash flows out of the mainland. Macau is a special administrative region of China and the announcement of the plans coincides with a visit by Zhang Dejiang, the head of China's parliament and its third-most powerful leader.