July 29 Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc
reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit and said it
would buy back up to $350 million of its stock, indicating that
it has finally put years of losses from its Gulfstream business
behind it.
The company's shares rose as much as 7.4 percent to a record
high of $56.78 on Wednesday.
Spirit, which makes fuselages and propulsion systems for
Boeing Co and Airbus Group SE, raised its
full-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast to $700 million-$800
million from $600 million-$700 million.
"The beat and raise to FCF, plus the announcement of a
buyback, demonstrates the company's transition into a solid,
predictable operator," RBC Capital Markets analyst Steven Cahall
wrote in a note.
Spirit paid Triumph Group Inc $160 million in
December to take over its Gulfstream wings contract. The
contract had added more than $1 billion to Spirit's operational
costs.
Getting rid of the contract has freed up Spirit to take
advantage of booming worldwide demand for commercial aircraft.
Boeing, Spirit's largest customer, reported a record 9
percent rise in commercial aircraft deliveries last week and
said it expects to crank up production.
Spirit said in March that share buy backs were "top of the
list" for returning cash to shareholders.
"With a cash balance approaching $1 billion and our
expectation that Spirit will generate at least $400 million of
free cash flow, this repurchase authorization should be only one
part of the company's cash deployment agenda," J.P. Morgan
Securities analyst Seth Seifman said.
Spirit said total expenses fell 7.5 percent in the second
quarter ended July 2.
Net income rose 8 percent to $154.9 million, or $1.11 per
share.
Excluding items, Spirit earned $1.09 per share, handily
beating the average analyst estimate of 97 cents, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue fell 5.8 percent to $1.70 billion, just below the
average estimate of $1.72 billion.
Spirit's shares were up 2.8 percent at $54.36 in late
morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
Up to Tuesday's close, the stock had risen 22.8 percent this
year, compared with a 1.08 percent drop in the Dow Jones
Industrial Average Index.
