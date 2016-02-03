Feb 3 Aircraft parts maker Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc reported a 2.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strong demand for commercial planes.

Total revenue rose to $1.61 billion, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $1.57 billion, a year earlier.

The company reported net income of $138.3 million, or $1.01 per share, compared with a loss of $106.2 million, or 77 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding the impact of deferred tax asset valuation allowance, Spirit earned 95 cents per share.

Last year's loss included the impact of the Gulfstream program divestiture.