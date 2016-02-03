Feb 3 Aircraft parts maker Spirit AeroSystems
Holdings Inc reported a 2.2 percent rise in quarterly
revenue, helped by strong demand for commercial planes.
Total revenue rose to $1.61 billion, in the fourth quarter
ended Dec. 31, from $1.57 billion, a year earlier.
The company reported net income of $138.3 million, or $1.01
per share, compared with a loss of $106.2 million, or 77 cents
per share, a year earlier.
Excluding the impact of deferred tax asset valuation
allowance, Spirit earned 95 cents per share.
Last year's loss included the impact of the Gulfstream
program divestiture.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)