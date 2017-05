April 29 Aircraft parts maker Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc reported a 5.7 percent drop in quarterly profit, as it adjusts to planned changes in production by Boeing Co, its biggest customer.

The company's net income fell to $171.6 million, or $1.29 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $181.9 million, or $1.30 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue fell 3.5 pct to $1.68 billion. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)