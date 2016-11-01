Nov 1 Aircraft parts maker Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc reported a 7.4 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, helped by higher deliveries to Airbus Group SE, its second-biggest customers.

The company's total revenue rose to $1.71 billion in the third quarter ended Sept. 29, from $1.59 billion, a year earlier. [

However, net income fell to $145.1 million, or $1.16 per share, from $313.6 million, or $2.24 per share. Last year's profit included a $189.4 million benefit from a deferred tax asset valuation allowance. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)