Nov 1 Aircraft parts maker Spirit AeroSystems
Holdings Inc reported a 7.4 percent rise in quarterly
revenue on Tuesday, helped by higher deliveries to Airbus Group
SE, its second-biggest customers.
The company's total revenue rose to $1.71 billion in the
third quarter ended Sept. 29, from $1.59 billion, a year
earlier. [
However, net income fell to $145.1 million, or $1.16 per
share, from $313.6 million, or $2.24 per share. Last year's
profit included a $189.4 million benefit from a deferred tax
asset valuation allowance.
