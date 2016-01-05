Jan 5 Spirit Airlines Inc on Tuesday
named board member Robert Fornaro as chief executive officer,
sending its shares up nearly 7 percent.
Investors welcomed the appointment of the former AirTran
Holdings Inc CEO as a new start for Spirit, a U.S. carrier that
has grown rapidly in the past five years by marketing ultra-low
fares with heavy restrictions.
However, recent moves by larger rivals Delta Air Lines Inc
and American Airlines Group Inc to match those
low prices have hurt unit revenue and pushed Spirit's stock down
46 percent last year.
Fornaro replaces Spirit's decade-long leader, Ben Baldanza,
who will assist with the leadership transition, the company said
in a news release.
Fornaro headed AirTran for nearly four years until the
airline's 2011 merger with Southwest Airlines Co. He
previously was AirTran's chief operating officer and chief
financial officer.
In a research note, Sterne Agee CRT analyst Michael Derchin
said: "Bob's extensive background in market planning is a
perfect fit for (Spirit) at this stage in its growth cycle, in
our view. We would use recent sell-offs to add to or initiate
new positions."
Fornaro joined Spirit's board in May 2014. He said in the
news release that the company would continue to provide "the
lowest total price to the places we fly."
Spirit has said its flight capacity, which grew around 30
percent in 2015, has stimulated new demand from customers
interested in low fares rather than luring passengers from
bigger airlines.
But carriers such as American, the world's largest, have
taken note. While they have higher costs than Spirit because
they target business travelers and must maintain multiple types
of planes, lower fuel prices in the past year have let them
profitably chop their fares.
For many U.S. airlines, this has resulted in price
battlegrounds from Chicago to Dallas and lower unit revenue,
which measures ticket sales against flight capacity.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Lisa Von
Ahn)