Feb 9 Low-cost U.S. carrier Spirit Airlines Inc reported a 33 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by an increase in flights.

The company's net income rose to $74.4 million, or $1.04 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $55.9 million, or 76 cents per share, a year earlier.

Adjusted net income was $1.02 per diluted share.

Revenue rose 9.6 percent to $519.8 million. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)