(New throughout, adds executive and analyst comments, capacity
and margin forecasts, bylines, stock price)
By Jeffrey Dastin and Ankit Ajmera
Feb 9 The new chief executive officer of Spirit
Airlines Inc said on Tuesday he wants to make the U.S.
budget carrier more reliable and somewhat slow its growth in
flight capacity.
Spirit also reported higher-than-expected quarterly profit.
Shares shot up as much as 10 percent Tuesday following CEO
Bob Fornaro's comments, but are off more than 40 percent in the
last 52 weeks.
In his first earnings call with analysts since taking the
top job on Jan. 5, Fornaro said he does not plan to change
Spirit's low-operating-cost, cheap-fare strategy that generates
revenue from checked-bag and other fees.
He said the company needed to improve its reliability, which
has languished due to massive delays and misplaced luggage.
"Reputation does matter," Fornaro said. "The kind of
complaint we want to remove is ... when we have a four-hour
delay and we don't get the customer where they need to go."
The company has come under assault from larger rivals with
higher costs that have been able to match Spirit's fares because
fuel, what had been their biggest expense, has plummeted since
June 2014.
Fornaro said he had "nothing to report" on whether Spirit
was interested in a merger. Analysts have speculated that a
tie-up with Frontier Airlines would help Spirit compete by
giving it more scale.
Fornaro said Spirit will improve its operations and add
flights at small and mid-size airports where bigger airlines do
not have as great a cost advantage as they do at their hubs.
In recent years Spirit has focused on growing in rivals'
hubs such as Dallas and Atlanta, where mergers had reduced
competition.
Spirit expects to boost flight capacity only by 20 percent
in 2016 from a year ago, compared with growth of 30 percent in
2015.
It forecast an operating profit margin between 19 percent
and 20.5 percent in the first quarter, excluding special items.
"It's clear Bob can make an immediate impact on the
operations side," said Sterne Agee CRT analyst Adam Hackel,
noting his customer service record at AirTran Holdings Inc.
Fornaro was CEO for nearly four years at AirTran until it was
acquired by Southwest Airlines Co in 2011.
Spirit also reported fourth-quarter adjusted income jumped
by 24.9 percent from a year ago to $73.3 million, or $1.02 per
share. Analysts, on average, expected 99 cents per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares rose 5.5 percent to $42.59 after rising as high as
$44.34.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru and Jeffrey Dastin in
New York; Editing by Ted Kerr and Jeffrey Benkoe)