July 8 Spirit Airlines Inc baggage
handlers have voted to be represented by the machinists union in
bargaining with the low-cost carrier, the union said.
The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace
Workers said the nearly 220 ramp workers at Spirit Airlines
voted by 80 percent to unionize in an election supervised by the
U.S. National Mediation Board that began on June 16 and ended on
Tuesday.
The employees work at airports in Fort Lauderdale, Florida;
Detroit; Atlantic City, New Jersey; and Myrtle Beach, South
Carolina, the union added in a statement.
Shares of Spirit Airlines, based in Miramar, Florida, were
down 1.5 percent at $62.41 in afternoon trading.
(Reporting by Karen Jacobs in Atlanta; Editing by Mohammad
Zargham)