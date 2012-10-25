Oct 25 Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc
said Thursday it expects to take a charge of $1.82 a share in
the third quarter for cost overruns on several product
development programs, including wings for Boeing Co's 787
Dreamliner.
The net charge includes a gain of $1.08 a share from a
severe weather insurance settlement that the company booked in
the quarter, the company said on a call with analysts.
Earlier Thursday, the aerospace parts maker based in
Wichita, Kansas, said it would take a $590 million charge for
the quarter for the cost overruns, a figure analysts said was
surprisingly high and that sent the stock down more than 20
percent. The charges relate to the 787 and
business jets sold by Gulfstream, a unit of General Dynamics
Corp.