* Both boards agrees deal worth 774 mln stg
* Will create group with 3,000-strong estate
* Sees 30 mln stg annual synergies
(Writes through, adds CEO, analyst comments, background)
By Neil Maidment and Aastha Agnihotri
LONDON, Nov 4 Greene King has agreed to
buy smaller rival Spirit Pub Company for almost 774
million pounds ($1.24 billion), a deal that will boost its
network of food-led pubs and hand it a bigger slice of Britain's
lucrative dining market.
The deal creates one of the biggest pub groups in Britain,
with over 3,000 pubs, restaurants and hotels.
Like its peers, Greene King has responded to fast growth in
the casual dining market by moving away from tenanted and leased
pubs where drinks make up a larger proportion of sales. Instead,
it has shifted to food-focused outlets which it runs directly,
and where profits are higher.
The acquisition of Spirit's 794 managed pubs, which make up
almost 90 percent of the firm's 800 million pound revenues, will
boost that aim, strengthening its offer against rivals such as
Marston's, M&B and Wetherspoon.
"Spirit is an opportunity to accelerate a stated strategy,
(taking) the centre of gravity of Greene King toward retail in
broad terms, and food specifically," Greene King boss Rooney
Anand said, adding the industry was "ripe" for consolidation.
The offer values each Spirit share at 115p, comprising
0.1322 new Greene King shares and 8p in cash, based on Greene
King's closing price on Monday - a 52.2 percent premium to
Spirit's Sept. 22 closing share price prior to the offer period.
The offer, including the cash payment, implies an enterprise
value multiple of approximately 10.2 times Spirit's 2014 core
earnings. That compares to a sector average of 9.4x for the next
12 months.
Shares in Greene King, which also brews ales such as IPA and
Old Speckled Hen, were down 3.9 percent at 777 pence on Monday
at 1100 GMT, while Spirit shares were up 0.9 percent at 107.8p.
The proposed deal, which is expected to complete in the
first half of 2015, would result in Spirit shareholders owning
about 28.9 percent of a combined new Greene King. Around a third
of Spirit investors are already Greene King shareholders.
SENSIBLE MOVE
"We see the Spirit acquisition as a sensible move for Greene
King," analysts at Shore Capital said, citing cost savings,
geographical fit and the potential to improve pub profits.
Greene King runs an estate of some 1,900 managed, tenanted,
leased and franchised pubs, restaurants and hotels and together
the firms will have combined revenues of 2.1 billion pounds.
The enlarged group will also have a third of its estate in
the more affluent London and south west regions of Britain.
It expects to save at least 30 million pounds per year on
lower central and distribution costs, and better deals from
suppliers, Greene King said.
With its focus on higher growth pubs, Greene King has been
rapidly reducing its tenanted and leased estate but said the
addition of Spirit's 433 leased pubs was a positive due to their
quality and high cash generation.
Tenanted pubs traditionally have focused on drink sales and
have suffered as Britons drink less or spend less time in pubs,
in favour of cheaper supermarket offers.
"We were never calling time on tenanted pubs per se, we were
bringing down the overall size of our estate to ensure that our
assets were in line with the environment," Anand said.
Anand declined to comment on the management structure of the
enlarged group.
Spirit Pub, which was spun out of Punch Taverns in
2011, rejected a takeover approach from Magners cider maker C&C
Group last month but gave the Irish firm a month to
submit a formal offer.
Analysts, however, do not expect another bid to materialise
with worries arising as to the strategic benefit for C&C.
(Editing by Gopakumar Warrier and Clara Ferreira Marques)