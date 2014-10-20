(Adds details, analyst comments, share movement)
By Aastha Agnihotri
Oct 20 British pub chain Spirit Pub Company Plc
said its board was in talks with ale maker Greene King
Plc on a revised 109.5 pence-per-share takeover offer,
valuing Spirit Pub at 723.3 million pounds ($1.16 billion).
The renewed cash-and-stock offer of 109.5 pence per share
represents a 20 percent premium to the stock's closing price of
on Friday.
Shares in Spirit Pub rose 12 percent to 101.75 pence while
Greene King rose 0.6 percent to 772.5 pence in early trade on
Monday on the London Stock Exchange.
"There is clearly a high chance now for the deal
proceeding," analyst Jeffrey Harwood of Oriel Securities told
Reuters.
Under the revised proposal, Spirit Pub shareholders would
own about 29 percent of combined new Greene King, the company
said in a statement on Monday.
"The price is within the range which we expected of 109.5
pence. So ... it's a good transaction for Spirit shareholders.
There would also be significant savings Greene King can achieve
by putting the two businesses together. So we see it as a
favourable transaction for Greene King too," Harwood said.
Spirit Pub last month rejected a 661 million pounds takeover
approach from Greene King, which runs breweries as well as pubs,
saying the offer undervalued the company.
Spirit, which was spun off from Punch Taverns Plc in
2011 and runs chains such as Chef & Brewer, Fayre & Square and
Flaming Grill, is split into 450 leased pubs and more than 750
managed pubs, with the latter accounting for nearly 90 percent
of the group's revenue.
($1 = 0.6213 British pound)
(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bangalore; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)