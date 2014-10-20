* Says revised offer of about 109.5 p/shr in cash and stock
* Spirit Pub shares rise as much as 12 pct
* New offer includes 0.1322 Greene King share & 8p cash per
shr
* There is a high chance of deal proceeding - analyst
(Adds analyst comments, bullets; updates share movement)
By Aastha Agnihotri
Oct 20 Britain's Spirit Pub Company Plc
said its board was in talks with brewer and pub owner
Greene King Plc on a revised 109.5 pence-per-share
takeover offer, valuing Spirit Pub at 723.3 million pounds
($1.16 billion).
The renewed cash-and-stock offer represents a 20 percent
premium to the stock's closing price on Friday.
Shares in Spirit Pub rose as much as 12 percent to a record
high of 101.75 pence while Greene King rose 1 percent to 775
pence on Monday morning on the London Stock Exchange.
"There is clearly a high chance now for the deal
proceeding," analyst Jeffrey Harwood of Oriel Securities told
Reuters.
The revised proposal comprises 0.1322 Greene King share and
8 pence in cash per Spirit share, the pub chain said in a
statement on Monday.
The proposed deal would result in Spirit Pub shareholders
owning about 29 percent of combined new Greene King.
"The price is within the range which we expected of 109.5
pence. So ... it's a good transaction for Spirit shareholders.
There would also be significant savings Greene King can achieve
by putting the two businesses together. So we see it as a
favourable transaction for Greene King too," Harwood said.
Spirit Pub last month rejected a 661 million pounds takeover
approach from Greene King, which runs breweries as well as pubs,
saying the offer undervalued the company.
Greene King is shifting its focus to its own-managed retail
business, comprising restaurants, hotels and pubs as it competes
for a bigger slice of the dining market, and to that end is
reducing its tenanted and leased estate.
"We believe the new group, which we have christened Spirit
King, would be a much stronger investment proposition, with
higher quality earnings, stronger FCF (free cash flow) and
better growth prospects than Greene King and Spirit currently
offer as separate entities," analyst Nigel Parson of Canaccord
Genuity said in a note.
Spirit, which was spun out of Punch Taverns Plc in
2011 and runs chains such as Chef & Brewer, Fayre & Square and
Flaming Grill, is split into 450 leased pubs and more than 750
managed pubs, with the latter accounting for nearly 90 percent
of the group's revenue.
Both groups also benefit from a larger exposure to the
economically stronger London and south east regions of Britain.
In May, Greene King pulled out of talks to buy the majority
of pubs owned by rival Orchid Group, which were eventually sold
to Mitchells & Butlers for 266 million pounds.
Spirit Pub shares were up 9.8 percent at 100 pence while
Greene King were up 0.6 percent at 772.5 pence by 0856 GMT.
($1 = 0.6213 British pound)
(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bangalore; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)