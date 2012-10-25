* Expects $1.82 per share charge in Q3
* Expansion, new customers contributed to cost overrun
* CEO says he is "extremely disappointed"
Oct 25 Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc
on Thursday warned of sizeable cost overruns on parts it
supplies to major aircraft makers, sending its stock tumbling
more than 30 percent.
The Wichita, Kansas-based company, which makes structures
for wings, fuselages and other parts for Boeing,
Gulfstream, Airbus and other aerospace firms, said it would take
a net pretax charge of about $371 million, or $1.82 a share, in
the third quarter.
The charge relates to Boeing's 787 and several Gulfstream
business jets. It resulted from Spirit's efforts to schedule
production, take on more work and deal with design changes on a
wide range of products at the same time.
Spirit said its lenders had agreed to adjust certain loan
and credit facilities to accommodate the charges. The company
noted that it had not defaulted, and that its cash position had
improved substantially this year.
"I'm extremely disappointed," Spirit Chief Executive Jeff
Turner told analysts. "As we have consistently described, the
biggest risk for Spirit has been, and continues to be, the 787."
Turner said efforts to diversify and grow had "proven very
complex" and that the company was applying "lessons learned".
The news caught investors and analysts off guard. The stock
dropped as much as 34 percent before closing down 30.2 percent
at $15.11, erasing nearly $1 billion in market value.
The charge likely will eliminate the company's profit for
the third quarter, though not for the year. Analysts had
expected Spirit to post 53 cents a share in profit when it
reports earnings next week.
It also raised questions about Spirit's ability to supply
big jet makers with the parts they need as they speed up
production to cash in on big order backlogs.[ID: nL1E8LMNRQ]
Boeing said it doesn't comment on contracts with suppliers.
"Spirit is an important supplier and is supporting our
production ramp-up across the commercial airplanes business,"
Boeing spokesman Marc Birtel said. "The ramp up is progressing
to plan."
Analysts also said they didn't see an immediate problem with
deliveries, but some said the warning raised concerns about
future turbulence at the company.
Carter Copeland, an analyst at Barclays, said he highlighted
cost overrun risks on one of the products - related to
Gulfstream G280 jets - earlier this month and said there was
risk of contagion to others.
He said Spirit's ability to deliver would likely stay on
track.
"As a former division of Boeing, they know what it takes to
hit delivery schedules even if it costs extra," he said.
Others suggested there could be more disruption ahead,
possibly in management.
"You don't have a 30 percent cut in the value of the stock
and not have the board asking questions," said an analyst who
spoke on condition of anonymity because of concerns about
retribution.
Analysts also questioned Spirit's ability to forecast its
performance, given that the charge was so large, and that the
company has a history of recording charges for plane programs.
"How could you have made a miss quite that big and not seen
it earlier?" an analyst asked on a call with Spirit CEO Turner
and CFO Phil Anderson.
Turner said it is negotiating with its suppliers for
long-term contracts at lower prices that will allow it to book
profits on the assembly it makes for the big jet makers. "We're
getting significant improvement, but not to the level we had
forecast," Turner said.
The charges totaled $590 million, but the company said it
plans to partly offset it with a gain of $219 million, or $1.08
a share, from a severe weather insurance settlement.
The largest single charge is $184 million relating to wing
structures production for Boeing's 787. The charges also
included $163 million on the wing program from the Gulfstream
G650 business jet; $151 million for the G650's engine nacelle
package; and $88 million on the wing program for the Gulfstream
G280 business jet, among other items. Gulfstream is owned by
General Dynamics Corp.
The charges resulted from the company's struggle with
complex product development efforts as it expanded its
production facilities and took on work from more customers.
Since Boeing spun off Spirit in 2005, the company has boosted
employment at its Oklahoma facilities to 3,000 from 1,000, and
expanded its work to include many companies, not just Boeing.
Still, the size of the charges caught the market off guard.
"Management had previously mentioned that charges would
likely come through this quarter, but this magnitude is a
surprise," RBC Capital Markets analyst Robert Stallard said in a
note to clients.
He cut his target price for the stock to $19 from $27, but
continued to rate it "outperform."
"The question that we have is what happens next? Many of
these contracts last for a number of years, and what assurance
is there that similar charges can be avoided in the future?"
Stallard asked.
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott and Karen Jacobs; Editing by
Bernadette Baum and Andrew Hay)