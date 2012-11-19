Nov 19 Aircraft parts supplier Spirit
AeroSystems Holdings, which recorded big cost overruns
on several plane programs that resulted in a third-quarter loss,
said President and Chief Executive Jeff Turner will retire early
next year.
In the company's statement on Monday, Turner said he was
"looking forward to the next phase in my life." He said that he
informed the board of his intent to retire to give enough time
to find a successor and allow for the transition.
The company's board has formed a CEO search panel and will
consider internal and external candidates, Spirit AeroSystems
added.
Wichita, Kansas-based Spirit makes structures for wings,
fuselages and other parts for Boeing Co, Airbus
and other jet makers. Spirit, a former unit of Boeing, was
acquired by Onex and renamed Spirit AeroSystems in 2005. It went
public in 2006.
Turner has served as president and CEO of Spirit AeroSystems
since June 2006. He joined Boeing in 1973 and was appointed vice
president and general manager of Boeing's Wichita division in
November 1995.
Earlier this month, Spirit AeroSystems reported a loss of
$134 million for the third quarter due to cost overruns on
several airplane programs. The company's late October profit
warning raised new questions about its ability to supply big jet
makers with parts they need and sent its shares plummeting 30
percent.
Spirit's shares gained 2.1 percent to $14.33 on Monday.