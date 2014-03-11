BRIEF-Hope Bancorp to acquire Seattle-based U & I Financial Corp
* Hope Bancorp announces acquisition of Seattle-based U & I Financial Corp.
March 11 Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc : * Chief Financial Officer Sanjay Kapoor tells J.P. Morgan conference there are number of interested parties in Tulsa operations, adds due
diligence process is going on * Executive says it is hard to predict timeline on when potential deal for Tulsa operations
might occur
* Medicinova announces publication of positive findings on MN-166 (ibudilast) in alcohol dependence
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 23 Canada has a "very special status" and is unlikely to be hit hard by changes the United States wants to make to the NAFTA trade accord, the head of a business advisory council to U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday.