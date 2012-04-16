BRIEF-Questfire Energy reports credit facility extension
* Questfire Energy Corp. announces credit facility extension to July 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 16 Aircraft parts maker Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc suspended operations at its Wichita, Kansas facility at least through Tuesday after severe weather damaged the infrastructure there.
The company expects production at the facility to be disrupted in the short term, affecting delivery, it said in a statement.
Production equipment appeared to be largely unaffected, the company said.
* Questfire Energy Corp. announces credit facility extension to July 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.