BRIEF-Hope Bancorp to acquire Seattle-based U & I Financial Corp
* Hope Bancorp announces acquisition of Seattle-based U & I Financial Corp.
March 11 Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc , the aircraft parts supplier, is talking with a number of potential buyers interested in its Oklahoma operations that design wings but has no time frame for a sale, its chief financial officer said on Tuesday.
"It is a complex deal," CFO Sanjay Kapoor told a J.P. Morgan conference broadcast over the Internet. "There are a number of interested parties that we are working with ... due diligence is going on as we speak."
"It's hard for me to predict a timeline and give you an exact date," he added.
Spirit AeroSystems put up the Oklahoma operations for sale last year but has also said it could keep the assets. The unit handles wing design for jets.
Its stock dipped 1 percent to $27.97 at midday.
* Medicinova announces publication of positive findings on MN-166 (ibudilast) in alcohol dependence
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 23 Canada has a "very special status" and is unlikely to be hit hard by changes the United States wants to make to the NAFTA trade accord, the head of a business advisory council to U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday.