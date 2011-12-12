Dec 12 Aircraft parts supplier Spirit
Aerosystems Inc plans to increase production at all its
facilities due to strong demand, and will shift production of
some Boeing 787 Dreamliner components to Malaysia.
The company will move production of fixed leading edge
composite wing component for Boeing's 787 Dreamliner to
the Southeast Asian country from Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Spirit said employees at the Oklahoma facility working on
the 787 fixed leading edge will be transitioned to other
programs to help meet increasing rates.
Wichita, Kansas-based Spirit, a former unit of Boeing, is a
supplier of wing and fuselage systems.
Spirit and other aircraft component makers are poised to
gain more business as new commercial plane programs ramp up
production.