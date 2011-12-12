Dec 12 Aircraft parts supplier Spirit Aerosystems Inc plans to increase production at all its facilities due to strong demand, and will shift production of some Boeing 787 Dreamliner components to Malaysia.

The company will move production of fixed leading edge composite wing component for Boeing's 787 Dreamliner to the Southeast Asian country from Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Spirit said employees at the Oklahoma facility working on the 787 fixed leading edge will be transitioned to other programs to help meet increasing rates.

Wichita, Kansas-based Spirit, a former unit of Boeing, is a supplier of wing and fuselage systems.

Spirit and other aircraft component makers are poised to gain more business as new commercial plane programs ramp up production.