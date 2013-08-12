Aug 12 Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, a
supplier of aircraft parts, reported a second-quarter loss on
Monday as it took charges tied to expected cost increases for
airplane programs.
The loss was $209.4 million, or $1.47 a diluted share,
compared with a profit of $34.9 million, or 24 cents a share, in
the year earlier quarter.
Results included pretax charges of $448 million, or $2.61 a
share, tied mainly to Gulfstream business jet programs.
Spirit AeroSystems, which was spun off from Boeing in
2005, said last week that it plans to sell its Oklahoma
operations that handle wing design for Gulfstream jets and
develop wing parts for several Boeing models.
The company had delayed its earnings report that was
previously scheduled for Aug. 6, saying auditors had not
finished their review.