Aug 2 Aircraft parts supplier Spirit AeroSystems
Holdings Inc posted a rise in quarterly profit on
continued strong demand for large commercial planes.
Spirit, a former unit of Boeing Co, has benefited
recently from rising commercial aircraft production. It is
Boeing's biggest supplier of fuselages and wing components and
also makes parts for Airbus and other jet makers.
The Wichita, Kansas-based company said its large commercial
aircraft deliveries rose 12 percent in the second quarter.
Net income rose to $34.9 million, or 24 cents per share,
from $30.1 million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier.
Spirit said the quarter included previously announced
charges of 31 cents per share.
Revenue fell 9 percent to $1.34 billion.
The company said it has not yet been able to estimate the
costs of damage to its Wichita operations from an April tornado.
It left its full year forecast unchanged.
Spirit shares, which have gained 61 percent in value since
touching a year-low in August 2011, closed at $22.98 on the New
York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.