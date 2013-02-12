(Corrects paragraph 3 to clarify that Boeing said its forecast
did not account for any potential impact from the Dreamliner
grounding. The company did not say the grounding would have no
significant impact)
* Reiterates 2013 revenue and earnings outlook
* Forecast based on Boeing's delivery outlook, including
Dreamliner
* Fourth-quarter earnings per share $0.43, vs est $0.41
* Revenue up 17 pct
Feb 12 Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc,
which supplies parts for aircraft including Boeing Co's
Dreamliner, reported better-than-expected quarterly results on
strong global orders for aircraft and reiterated its 2013
outlook.
Spirit did not mention any impact on the company from the
worldwide grounding of Boeing 787 Dreamliners on Jan. 16 after a
series of battery-related incidents.
Boeing said last month its 2013 forecast did not take into
account any potential impact from the grounding of the
Dreamliner. Its suppliers have been in focus amid concerns that
aircraft delivery schedules might get disrupted.
Spirit, which is Boeing's biggest supplier of fuselages and
wing components, also makes parts for Airbus and other
jet makers. It has benefited recently from rising commercial
aircraft production.
In the quarter ended December, revenue rose 17 percent to
$1.43 billion.
Spirit's order backlog at the end of the quarter was $35
billion, up about 4 percent from a year earlier. Net income
edged up to $60.7 million, or 43 cents per share, from $60.4
million, or 42 cents a share.
Analysts on average were looking for earnings of 41 cents
per share on revenue of $1.37 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company's shares, which have gained 6 percent in the
last three months, closed at $16.13 on Monday on the New York
Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj
Eluvangal)