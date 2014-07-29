(Adds estimates, details on revenue)
July 29 Spirit Airlines Inc, a low-cost
U.S. carrier, on Tuesday reported a higher-than-expected
second-quarter profit as it added flights and raised fares.
Net income rose 54 percent to $64.8 million, or 88 cents a
share, from $42.1 million, or 58 cents a share, a year earlier.
Excluding special items such as expenses from fuel option
contracts and a loss on disposal of assets, earnings were 91
cents a share. Analysts on average were expecting 89 cents,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Quarterly revenue rose nearly 23 percent to $499.3 million
as Spirit flew fuller planes and added more flights. The average
ticket revenue per flight segment increased 9 percent to $84.75.
Spirit, based in Miramar, Florida, offers low base fares but
charges fees for many other optional services. The average
non-ticket revenue per flight rose 3 percent to $55.15 in the
second quarter.
(Reporting by Karen Jacobs in Atlanta; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)