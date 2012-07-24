July 24 Spirit Airlines Inc's quarterly profit more than doubled as the low-cost airline earned more from non-ticket sources of revenue.

Spirit's second-quarter net income rose to $34.6 million, or 48 cents per share, from $16.9 million, or 41 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, it earned 49 cents per share.

Operating revenue jumped 26 percent to $346.3 million. Revenue from non-ticket sources such as checked and carry-on bags rose about 42 percent to $134.5 million.

Revenue per available seat mile rose 8 percent to 12.25 cents.