(Kara Newman is the author of "The Secret Financial Life of
Food", available amzn.to/MAijHQ. Any opinions expressed are her
own.)
NEW YORK, Aug 14 The ancient city of Cairo
bustles with modern nightlife - and this is true even during the
month-long fasting holiday of Ramadan.
The long days may be quiet, locals say, but at night the
city lights up with activity.
"There is a lot to see and discover in terms of bars in
Cairo, so it would be a shame if the business traveller didn't
venture outside of his hotel bar," advises Soraya Morayef, a
Cairo-based journalist and travel blogger, and former managing
editor of Cairo360.com.
"There's rarely a quiet night or an uncrowded night."
However, there appears to be a litany of unwritten rules for
enjoying a night out in Cairo:
1. Start late
"Drinking starts late," Morayef explains. "Usually at nine
for bars, eleven for jazz clubs and midnight for clubs. Some
bars shut 'early' at 1 a.m., while others operate until almost 4
a.m."
2. Drink beer - or don't drink at all
"The iconic drink is beer," Morayef says. "Specifically
Stella, a local brand that has been around for ages and seems to
be a firmly intrinsic factor in the urban drinking culture. A
testament to beer's popularity here is that some downtown bars
in Cairo serve only beer."
Although standard cocktails - mojitos, gin & tonics and the
like - can be found at many bars and clubs, many Muslims don't
drink. As a result most bars also offer non-alcoholic cocktails,
such as "Saudi Champagne", a mix of apple juice and sparkling
water, at the Four Seasons hotel (www.fourseasons.com/caironp/).
3. Note who you'll be drinking with
A young and "scarily trendy" crowd frequents fashionable
bars such as Amici and Bar D'O (both 20 Taha Hussein St., New
President Hotel), and Risas (Maxim Boat, Saraya El Gezira St.)
across from the Cairo Marriot Hotel in Zamalek. Meanwhile, at
Tamarai (tamarai-egypt.com/), a nightclub with a tight
reservation list and an impeccable view of the Nile River, keep
an eye out for celebrities and other Cairo elite.
Finally, "artistic, intellectual, activist and hippie
crowds" mingle in the downtown area near Tahrir Square.
"These bars offer cheap drinks and great atmosphere - that
is, if you enjoy eavesdropping on politicians' arguments and
watching famous intellectuals interact," Morayef quips.
The Greek Club (28 Mahmoud Bassyouni St.) is a particular
favourite with expatriates, thanks to its outdoor terrace.
4. Tippling rules for Ramadan
Thirsty travellers should be aware that many bars and clubs
close for the duration of the holiday, and those that stay open
may not serve alcohol. Your best bet may be a hotel bar that
caters to business travellers, such as the Four Seasons or the
Kempinski (www.kempinski.com/en/cairo/).
