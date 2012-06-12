(Kara Newman is the author of "The Secret Financial Life of
Food", Columbia University Press; publication date autumn 2012.
Any opinions expressed are her own.)
By Kara Newman
NEW YORK, June 12 Mention "Casablanca" and many
people immediately think of the Oscar-winning film in which
Humphrey Bogart famously toasted: "Here's looking at you, kid."
But business travellers may be more inclined to think of
Casablanca as the industrial centre of Morocco, a key connector
for trade between Europe and Africa. And unlike Bogart, visitors
here may be more likely to toast by raising a glass of fruit
juice rather than whiskey - unless they know where to go.
As a predominantly Islamic country, Muslims are prohibited
from drinking alcoholic beverages. In addition, retailers are
forbidden to sell alcohol to Muslims - liquor is often kept in
locked cases, or gated areas within a store. That said, the law
is often flouted, particularly by younger generations.
The growing trend toward Westernisation has resulted in
increased sales, particularly of beer and wine. The government
introduced higher duties on alcoholic beverages in 2010.
"Morocco is an open country," explains Moulay driss
Ouazzani, general manager of Casablanca-based distributor Drinks
Company, which brings Western spirits such as Patron tequila to
the city.
"Cocktail culture is not on the mind yet, but it is starting
to be. People are more used to drinking spirits straight, on the
rocks or with sodas."
While non-alcoholic drinks like fruit juices, soft drinks
and teas are widely available at cafes and other venues, those
seeking the harder stuff will have to look to licensed
restaurants and bars, as well as nightclubs.
Ouazzani recommends Cabestan (www.le-cabestan.com)
for its food and cocktail selection, but particularly for its
sweeping ocean view.
Trendy restaurant and lounge Le Bound (5, Rue de la Mer
Adriatique) also makes his shortlist, as does chic Le Skybar at
the Villa Blanca (www.villablanca.ma/), which is known
for its terrace bar, ocean views and late-night DJ.
"Those places are the best in town," he confirms.
Of course, film buffs may also want make a pilgrimage to the
"real" Rick's Café (www.rickscafe.ma/). In 2004, American
entrepreneur Kathy Kriger opened the piano bar as a faithful
copy of the film setting.
With its nascent drinking culture, Casablanca (the city)
isn't yet renowned for a particular spirit or cocktail. But
Casablanca (the film) spawned a variety of cocktails in its
honour, including the eponymous "Casablanca Cocktail", made with
rum, Cointreau and Maraschino liqueur.
I've seen other versions of the drink made with vodka or
gin, giving tipplers an excuse to drawl Rick's famous line: "Of
all the gin joints, in all the towns, in all the world, she
walks into mine."
(Editing by Peter Myers and Paul Casciato)