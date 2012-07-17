(Kara Newman is the author of "The Secret Financial Life of
Food". Any opinions expressed are
her own.)
By Kara Newman
NEW YORK, July 17 With the legendary winemaking
region of Tuscany nearby, of course the Florentines drink plenty
of wine. Even in their cocktails.
"Florentines generally love and drink wine - white, red,
sparkling," confirms Tiziana Frescobaldi. As representative of
Italian winery Marchesi de'Frescobaldi, she certainly
understands Florence's affinity for vino.
In fact, two of Florence's favourite aperitivos rely on
Prosecco, Italy's sparkling wine, as a primary ingredient: The
peach-flavoured Bellini and the orangey Aperol Spritz.
Among the places to enjoy these bubbly drinks, Frescobaldi
recommends Rosati Caffè (www.rosatibar.it/) in Piazza
della Signoria. An al fresco tipple at the most iconic square in
the city makes for a rather special experience.
Indeed, eating and drinking al fresco is one of the city's
many great pleasures.
Additional picks for business travellers include Cibreo (www.cibreo.com/)
in the San Ambrogio market; Fabio Picci's acclaimed restaurant;
and the iconic Harry's Bar (www.harrysbarfirenze.it/).
(Note: Harry's Bar in Venice, rather than Florence, is credited
with creating the Bellini.)
Another pick, the Westin Excelsior (www.westinflorence.com)
in Piazza Ognissanti is known for its exceptional view, but
Frescobaldi warns that it is "mainly for foreigners; very few
Italians around."
For a more local feel, seek out Caffè Giacosa (www.caffegiacosa.it/),
owned by fashion icon Roberto Cavalli and frequented by stylish
types. Some say the best cappuccino in town is to be found here
- a high compliment in this espresso-fuelled city - and after
dark during the warmer months, the venue transitions into a
nightclub.
Frescobaldi also recommends the recently opened Rivalta Cafe
(www.rivaltacafe.it/) for a wine-based aperitivo in true
Florentine style: al fresco, of course.
