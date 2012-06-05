(Kara Newman is the author of "The Secret Financial Life of
Food", Columbia University Press; publication date autumn 2012.
Any opinions expressed are her own.)
By Kara Newman
NEW YORK, June 5 The iconic tipple in Moscow is
of course vodka. It is Russia's national drink. There's even a
Vodka Museum in Moscow dedicated to exploring the history of the
clear spirit.
And according to trendy young Muscovites, that's precisely
where vodka belongs: A museum.
"Among the older generation," says Bek Narzi, chief
bartender of Moscow's City Space Bar (cityspacebar.com/),
Russian-made vodka is what's in the glass, "generally consumed
chilled and neat, chased with food."
"However, the younger generation is pretty much influenced
by the West, and prefers whiskey, rum and tequila."
In Moscow's clubs and bars, those spirits are mixed with
juice, most often apple, cranberry or cherry. And yet vodka
retains a place at every Moscow bar. Clearly, a thirst for vodka
still exists.
At the City Space Bar, on the top floor of the Swissôtel
Krasnye Holmy, vodka-based cocktails account for two of the
bar's top three best-selling drinks (edged out by the
perennially popular Mojito, made with white rum).
Bartender Narzi has made a name for himself with molecular
mixology creations such as the "Nano Mary", a Bloody Mary riff
made with vodka and a spiced tomato blend, topped with a radish
and honey foam.
Narzi's other recommendations for travellers seeking great
cocktails include Strelka Bar (here),
a favourite with expats.
Located in the former Krasny Oktyabr confectionery factory,
Strelka is part of the Institute of Media, Architecture and
Design.
Part of the attraction is the rooftop terrace that overlooks
the Moscow River, but it's also noted for its small but
well-curated cocktail menu. Bar manager Sergei Chesnokov has
also found a way to interest tipplers in vodka, with the Isaev
Cockail (vodka, birch sap and lemon).
Delicatessen (www.newdeli.ru/) also makes the
shortlist, managed by renowned Western-schooled Moscow
bartender-turned-restaurateur Vyacheslav Lankin. Decor includes
a fireplace, piano and a fully functional lithographic press.
Renowned as a "bar for bartenders", there is no cocktail
menu here - after a chat with the barman, drinks are made to
order.
Punters are advised to first have that chat before making up
their mind about vodka's future in Moscow.
RECIPE: MOSCOW SPRING PUNCH
Courtesy of Bek Narzi, City Space Bar
This vodka-based libation is popular in bars throughout
Moscow and St. Petersburg, says Narzi. It's also the third most
popular drink at City Space Bar, behind the rum-based Mojito and
the vodka-based White Russky (similar to the White Russian).
50 ml Vodka
15 ml Fresh Ginger Juice
15 ml Fresh Lime juice
25 ml Raspberry puree
20 ml Honey syrup
Topped with Ginger Ale
In a highball glass, combine all ingredients with crushed ice
and stir. Garnish with a lime wheel, whole raspberry and mint
sprig.
